BTS of the upcoming high octane drama and action sequences in Aankh Micholi is a VISUAL DELIGHT! (Watch Video)

MUMBAI: Aankh Micholi on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on television.

The show stars Khushi Dubey and Navneet Malik. Produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions, the show is a new undercover cop drama.

The makers of Aankh Micholi have dropped an intriguing promo for the cop drama. The promo depicts Rukhmini (Khushi Dubey) as an undercover cop fighting the goons on one side, and on the other, Rukhmini is bound by family to settle down, get married, and settle down. Rukhmini aspires to be a reputed official.

Aankh Micholi will be a twisted tale of Saas Bahu. It will be interesting to witness Rukhmini's journey and how she achieves her goals, or will marriage cut her wings from becoming an IPS officer? While this is an interesting watch Hitesh Bharadwaj, who plays a pivotal role in the show gave a glimpse of the high voltage outdoor sequence where the video is shot!

As Rukmini is an undercover agent who fights with courage and love for duty, the show’s missions might take inspiration from the real-life missions of National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval.

Ajit Kumar Doval is a National Security Advisor (NSA) to the Prime Minister of India and a retired Indian Police Services Officer. Under Ajit Doval's leadership, India executed its surgical strike in September 2016 and its cross-border airstrikes on Balakot in Pakistan in February 2019. He is known as the James Bond of India. Ajit Doval reportedly worked as an undercover agent in Pakistan for seven years.

