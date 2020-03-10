Buckle up! Holi Hai!

MUMBAI: Be it their first Bhang experience or an eventful Holi party, TV actors share their life-altering Holi moments with us!

Vijayendra Kumeria: Three years back, I had organised a Holi party at my place as it was my daughter's first Holi. We celebrated it with friends, family and the cast of my show Udaan. We had a lot of fun and partied for 10-12 hours, it was my most memorable Holi. During an earlier Holi, I realized that we were wasting a lot of water, playing Holi, and since then, I have never played Holi with water. I always encourage people to play Holi with dry colours. I love colours, every colour has its own meaning and vibe. Colours affect my mood as well. I love Thandai! Holi without Thandai is incomplete. I tried bhang once and it was not a pleasant experience, so I don’t recommend it.

Aastha Chaudhary: All are my Holis have been memorable because I get to celebrate the festival with my family. Once, unknowingly, I had Bhang and it was quite the experience since I never even have alcohol. Colours are important in everyone’s life because they are a symbol of happiness. I love vibrant colours. I don’t like sweets too much but I love to eat Gujiya made by my mom on Holi. I play dry Holi and save water. I also urge people to not put colours on animals because it is harmful to them and use organic colours.

Rishina Kandhari: My most memorable Holi was when I visited my brother’s place and unknowingly, instead of Thandai, I had Bhang. I can never ever forget that Holi because after consuming bhang, I was laughing nonstop and was behaving like solider, marching left right left nonstop for two hours! In the morning, once I was sober was when everyone revealed to me that what all I did the previous day! It was very funny to hear. I swore that I would never ever have bhang again. The hangover was so bad that I was sick for one week. Colors are smiles of nature, I am a colourful personality myself and I love all the colours, especially sky blue, green, brown and yellow as they reflect the colours of nature. My favourite sweets are jalebi and ghevar and I love having chilled Kesar milk thandai on Holi. I urge people to save water and use only dry organic colors / gulaal to play Holi.

Rohitashv Gour: My most memorable Holi was in Nagpur. I have to spent a huge part of my childhood in Nagpur, besides Shimla. In Nagpur, they used to play Holi very badly. They would to apply varnish paint, which is used for painting doors and walls. I remember this one time, a boy applied grey varnish colour on my face. It took me 15 days to get rid of it. But my life-changing Holi moment was when I was in in National School of Drama. I had bhang for the first time and I thought I was flying kites and laughing so much. But actually, there were no kites in the sky so I don’t know which kite I was flying! The next day, I decided I will never have bhang in my life. Colours are beautiful and by seeing them, you will feel peaceful. My favourite Holi sweet is ras malai and in a drink flavoured juice on Holi. I request everyone to play a dry Holi and save water.

Aniruddh Dave: My most memorable Holi is during school time because we used to wear white shirts and go and while coming back home, it would become colourful. All my Holis during my school time are very memorable for me. The importance of Holi is to spread happiness, eat sweets, party and play a safe Holi. It’s important to stay away from chemical-based colour and play with flowers and organic colour. Sweets like Gujiya especially made on Holi are amazing. I also love drinking thandai on Holi. I like drinking kanji too, this is sour in taste.