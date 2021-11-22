Buzz! Barring Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya, most of the cast to EXIT Kundali Bhagya?

MUMBAI: Here’s TellyChakkar back with an exclusive update from TV’s popular show Kundali Bhagya.

Recently, there were reports about the lead protagonist Preeta will be shown suffering from a memory loss and her love story with Karan will come to an end.

TellyChakkar has learnt that in most probability the show will go through a huge makeover with new characters making their way in the show.

We hear that viewers can look forward to a few years of leap in Kundali Bhagya where Preeta will be shown living with a new family.

Our sources also inform that apparently apart from lead actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya most of the cast members will make an exit from the show. However, discussion is on a very nascent stage and final call in yet to be taken.

Going by the current scenario in the show, Supriya Shukla has already taken a break from the show while Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani) has been shown going behind the bars while Rishabh (Manit Jaura) leaving to London after Sherlyn’s truth comes out in the open.

Let’s wait and watch if the show goes through a complete revamp!