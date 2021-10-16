Buzz! Colors' Balika Vadhu 2 to take a leap?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of Television.

Balika Vadhu 2 on Colors is one of the most loved shows on television today. The show is back with a second instalment by popular audience demand.

Balika Vadhu, as the name suggests it highlights the grave issue of child marriage through the trials and tribulations of an innocent child bride, Anandi. The show captures the journey of Anandi who will take definitive steps to fight and undo the injustice done to her. While the first season focused on a Rajasthani backdrop of child marriage, this season focuses on a Gujarati background on the same subject.

The characters Anandi and Jagya, which were originally played by Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in the first season are now essayed by Shreya Patel and Vansh Sayani in the second instalment.

TellyChakkar has a big update from the show!

If sources are to be believed the makers plan to introduce leap in the show. Though talks are on an initial stage and if things materialize, leap is expected to happen sometime in December.

If it turns out to be true then it will be interesting to see who gets lucky to play the roles of Anandi and Jagya.

Balika Vadhu is produced by Sunjoy Waddhwa under his banner Sphere Origins.