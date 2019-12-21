CAA protests: Nakuul Mehta raises his voice

MUMBAI: Nakuul Mehta is one of the most popular television actors. He is known for his portrayal of Aditya Kumar in Star Plus' Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara and Shivaay Singh Oberoi in Ishqbaaaz. He has also hosted India's Got Talent 6 and worked in a few short films. Now, he is gearing up for his new project, Never Kiss Your Best Friend.



The actor is quite active on social media and his latest post is related to CAA protests. The nation is divided in its opinion about the Citizenship Amendment Act, and while the argument has been on for long, many keep coming out in support of, or against the act. Multiple television actors took to social media to express their opinion, and Nakuul, too, made it a point to raise his voice, and extend his support to those protesting and at the same time, regrets not being here in person to join the protests.



He wrote, "As my friends, colleagues and fellow countrymen take to the streets for peaceful protests across the nation today, I feel a sense of emptyness of not being able to contribute in person, of not being there when it really matters. However, there is solace in reading up and educating oneself as much as one can on the issues plaguing our democracy. On how the fabric and mortality of this great nation is being challenged and how being neutral today would tantamount to a great disservice we would be doing as able and conscious citizens of this country. It's a struggle not just on the outside but within our own family people we may closely know. Let's engage, listen, share, have dialogues but important not fall prey to anger and fury. The struggle for the humanitarian right of every Indian, irrespective of religion leanings cannot and must not be fought by losing our own humanity."



He captioned his post as, "Just watching the sheer resolve of fellow Mumbaikars take to the streets and peacefully engage & protest yesterday makes me so proud. In this struggle for the humanitarian rights of every Indian, irrespective of religious leanings, one thing we cannot forget is our own humanity."



Take a look below:

Just watching the sheer resolve of fellow Mumbaikars take to the streets and peacefully engage & protest yesterday makes me so proud.



In this struggle for humanitarian right of every Indian, irrespective of religious leanings, one thing we cannot forget is our own humanity. pic.twitter.com/RFTaAJhoET — Nakuul Mehta (@NakuulMehta) December 20, 2019