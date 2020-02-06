Can Bigg Boss 13 be COMPARED to Bigg Boss season 4?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most popular reality TV series. It is also known for being a controversial show. Presently, season 13 is on air and the dramatic episodes have kept the viewers hooked to the television screens.

The competition has toughened as the show is heading towards its finale. With the introduction of 'Connections Week’, a lot of interesting things are happening in the show. Infact, the contestants have engaged in enormous fights and controversies making this season a battleground where there are no compromises and the verbal spats are notches higher than what anyone would have expected.

Now talking about Bigg Boss, the one season which is remembered till date for its intense drama and war of words doing to the extent of damaging one’s reputation is the season 4!

The season witnessed a lot of contestants engaging in a war of words such that people were taken aback. And somewhere, it is in this season too, where the fights and controversies are unexpected.

Can we say that the 13th season is somewhere on the lines of Bigg Boss season 4? Let us know in the comments below!