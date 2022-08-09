Can Pushpa make the impossible possible to fulfill her dream to study in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

Can Pushpa make the impossible possible to fulfill her dream to study in Sony SAB’s Pushpa Impossible?

MUMBAI: Prioritizing her education above everything else, the latest track from Sony SAB's 'Pushpa Impossible' captures Pushpa's strenuous efforts to prepare for the upcoming unit test before being forced to leave the school. As a middle-aged woman whose goal is to empower herself through literacy, her courageous act of learning alongside school students has created its own range of difficulties; ever since Pramod's defamation against Pushpa reached the Board of Directors and the parents, it has set in motion her inevitable departure from Nanavati's school following her examination.

In this test of fate, Pushpa's close friends, teachers and family shine through as the silver lining. While Radha Kaku divides her household chores among the Chawl residents so that she can concentrate on her studies, others, such as Manish, Saran, and Nanavati, step in to assist her by taking on a subject to teach. Pushpa, overcome by their love, vows to perform well in the exam. 

With all the help and support she has, will Pushpa pass her test with flying colors?  

Karuna Pandey who essays the role of Pushpa comments, "For any person, literacy is the most vital tool to sustain themselves in society. Pushpa's relentless dedication in giving her education one last chance by wanting to do well in her examination is met with so much warmth and support by the Chawl people that it naturally encourages her to give it her best shot. Such is the support everyone should get during hard times as it motivates you to fight harder. Will Pushpa shine through this dark cloud of problems or not, you’ll have to watch the show to find out!!"

Tune into 'Pushpa Impossible' from Monday to Saturday at 9:30 pm, only on Sony SAB!

