Can’t prep-up before Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot because of the lockdown: Sana Makbul

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

We’ve been at the forefront of reporting updates about Colors’ popular reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

The makers are set to roll out the eleventh season of the show. The team is scheduled to leave for their shoot abroad soon. (Read here: Divyanka Tripathi on Khatron Ke Khiladi: I want to perform as many stunts as possible with great success)

The makers have roped in the who’s who of the television industry to ensure complete entertainment as well as the thrill factor for viewers.

Contestants like Rahul Vaidya, Anushka Sen, Sana Makbul, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, and Divyanka Tripathi are a few popular names who will be seen in the eleventh season of the show.

Sana Maqbul has been a part of the industry for quite some time now. She has proved her acting chops in projects like Arjun, Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon, and Vishkanya among others.

After ruling the hearts of the audiences with her onscreen characters, Sana is set to charm them with her real personality as she will be seen in one of most loved reality shows Khatron Ke Khiladi.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Sana and asked her about how she’s prepping up for the show, Sana said, “I wanted to prep up for the show. Because I’m not a gym person and never take working out seriously. I wanted to work on my arm strength and core strength but due the lockdown, that’s not possible. I want the God to bless me as I take this challenge. Honestly, I am going on ‘bhagwan bharose’ on the show (laughs)”.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

(Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Sourabh Raaj Jain to participate)