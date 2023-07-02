Can two pieces of paper rip apart the Wagle family? Find out more this week on Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is a slice of life family drama that delves into the lives of a middle-class household and their daily struggles. It is a thought-provoking narrative that leaves its viewers with a heart-warming experience. The upcoming track will showcase a shocking revelation that is bound to leave the Wagle family adrift.

Since Manoj Wagle’s (Vipul Deshpane) entry, Wagle Ki Duniya has seen a series of unfortunate events unfold onto the family. The next few episodes will unravel the mysterious past of the Wagle family and what led to Manoj’s abandonment. Troubled by the lies mentioned in Srinivas’s (Aanjjan Srivastav) biography, Manoj shows up to the house with two envelopes and options in hand while giving Rajesh (Sumeet Raghavan) an ultimatum; to either reveal the truth himself or else he will announce it to the world. Thrusted onto a tough spot, will Rajesh continue to hide his past or will the truth finally prevail?

Will Rajesh and Srinivas’s hidden past break the family apart?

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle, said, “The upcoming track is bound to be an interesting one as it plays into family dynamics that exist in most households. The story of differences among siblings has been showcased on television before, however, with Rajesh and Manoj’s story, I think the audience will find more relatability. Atharva will also find himself in a conflict on who to believe, his reliable father or his cool uncle? The upcoming episodes are sure to take the audience on a riveting journey.”

 

