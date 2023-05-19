Cannes 2023: Whoa! Sapna Chaudhary makes a splendid red carpet appearance calls it an “incredible experience”

MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet appearances. While there are many who have walked the Cannes red carpet many times and are nearly veterans of the film festival, there are those who made heads turn with a spellbinding debut. Looks like this year it is going to rain Indian celebs left right and center.

Also Read-Shocking! When Sapna Choudhary revealed why she did not get work in Hindi entertainment industry

Another celeb who is reportedly all set to take the red carpet by storm is a former Bigg Boss contestant. We are talking about none other than Haryanvi singer and dancer Sapna Choudhary. She is the first regional folk artist from India to be seen at the Cannes film festival.

Sapna who gained immense popularity with her stint on Bigg Boss 11 wore an elegantly embroidered pastel pink gown. Her hair is neatly tied in a bun and she wears minimal jewelry to complete her spectacular look.

Also Read- Must Read! 6 Bigg Boss contestants who rose to fame despite losing the game

Sapna gracefully greeted the media with a namaste. Speaking about her experience she said, “Cannes is not just a dream, but a lifetime dream for any actress/actor, and I am thankful to God that today I could conquered this besides the facts of not even knowing English or any international languages, I am a proud Indian standing here at Cannes for my country and my State Haryana. People of Air France are so generous and accepting, I think acceptance is the biggest step towards change and humanity as well!”

She further added, “It was an incredible experience to debut at the Cannes Film Festival. Walking the red carpet was surreal. The atmosphere was electric and I was thrilled to be there with so many other talented artists from around the world. Being the first regional artist to achieve this milestone is a dream come true. I never anticipated it, but I am grateful for the opportunities that have come my way and because of the support of my fans and my team”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-HindustanTimes



