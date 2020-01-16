Carnival Group appoints Ms Vaishali Sarwankar as CEO & Director of Carnival Motion Pictures

Carnival Motion Pictures, part of prominent entertainment conglomerate Carnival Group, India appoints Ms Vaishali Sarwankar as its new CEO & Director. With an aim to build up its strong base in India, Carnival Motion Pictures is revamping its production business to deliver entertaining and engaging content.

Ms Sarwankar who is moving to India after nurturing and leading various business ventures in Singapore for close to a decade, is refurbishing the whole structure and envisions this production house to make medium budget films attracting new talents from industry, creating a healthy eco-system and will report to Dr Shrikant Bhasi, Chairman, Carnival Group.

The studio is already producing one Hindi movie slated to hit theatres by second quarter of this year and two regional films by the end of this year and has got a series of movies in pipeline for 2021.

‘Someone said when passion meets profession, you outshine and I am living that. I am enthusiastic about my new roles with bunch of young minds in the team which will help us to take Carnival motion pictures to new elevations. I am thankful to Dr. Bhasi for his trust in the team and giving me this vital role to shape up the operations of the studio where we are free to think and explore new avenues’. Ms Vaishali Sarwankar expressed her excitement when asked about her new roles.

‘I am glad that Vaishali will head Carnival motion pictures and her skills and expertise in the field will be key in achieving the lofty goals of the organization,’ Chairman of Carnival Group Dr. Shrikant Bhasi shared on behalf of the organisation.

Carnival motion pictures began its operations back in 2010 and have produced number of regional and Hindi movies. The first movie was Violin in Malaylam which released in 2011. In its following venture –‘Second Show’, Carnival launched Malayalam superstar Dulquer Salmaan. Carnival has also produced some popular movies like ‘Sachin: A Billion Dreams’ -on Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar in Hindi, Marathi, English and ‘Thackeray’ a Hindi & Marathi film based on the life of Shiv Sena leader Bal Thackeray. Carnival's filmography includes Matinee, Hangover, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, Mudhugauv, War Chhod Na Yaar and Edakkad Battalion 06.

Two years before accepting the venture, Ms Sarwankar was setting up the film distribution market as the CEO/Director of ‘Carnival Movies International Pte. Ltd. in South East Asia, North Asia, Sri Lanka. An alumnus of NMIMS, Ms Sarwankar has spent the majority of her career in international commodity trading & trade finance in overseas market. Her passion for cinema is what brought her back home from her long term comfort base Singapore.