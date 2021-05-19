Case filed against Munmun Dutta under SC/ST Act

MUMBAI: Munmun Dutta is an integral part of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. She essays the role of Babita in the popular show.

The actress is currently in news for the wrong reasons. A case was registered against Munmun Dutta on Tuesday evening after her video allegedly carrying objectionable words for the SC/ST community went viral on the social media. Community members also staged a protest on Tuesday afternoon following which a case was registered. DSP Bhanwar Singh Sisodia said that on the complaint of Manoj Parmar, (42), a case was registered against television actress Munmun Dutta under the Scheduled Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and investigations are underway.

In the video referenced above, Munmun Dutta while getting ready says that she wants to look good and not like a 'bhangi'. This led to an outrage on social media where several objected to the usage of the term. The actress took note of it and issued an apology for the same the next day on all her social media platforms. Munmun shared that the word used by her has been 'misinterpreted' and was not 'said with the intent to insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings'. She also mentioned she was 'misinformed about the meaning of the word'.

