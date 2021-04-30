Cast and Crew of Tera Yaar Hoon Main off to Rajkot for shoot; Sayantani Gosh shares her thoughts on the same

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The fresh wave of the novel coronavirus has led to yet another lockdown in the state. The government has imposed restrictions on the shoots in the state. The production houses of all the shows have been told to put a halt on the shooting process as per the government guidelines. (Read here: Tera Yaar Hoon Main: Will Daljeet and Rajeev decode their kids’ CONSPIRACY?)

Well, the production houses have shifted base to other cities outside the state of Maharashtra to continue with the shoots.

After almost a fortnight, the cast and crew of Sony SAB’s Tera Yaar Hoon Main resumed shooting in Rajkot. All the actors from the cast baring Rajendra Chawla have begun shooting for the show.

TellyChakkar.com got in touch with the lead actress of the show Sayantani Gosh and spoke to her about resuming the shoot. She said, “It’s great to reconnect with team all over again. The production house has been extremely considerate and took a while to ensure proper arrangements and precautions for the crew before we fly to other location as they believed in the security of the team and valued the health of the cast and crew. While many shows shifted bases as soon as the lockdown was announced, the producers of our show didn’t jump the gun. We were actually waiting for the 15 days lockdown to get over, so that we’re safe in Mumbai as we shoot, but since the lockdown extended, there’s was a dire need to start the shoot of the show as they say, the show must go on.”

Sayantani further added, “Personally, I’m not an advocate of leaving the house amidst pandemic and I recommend everyone to stay indoors, however, the show required us to shoot and with the amount of safety measures taken by the producers, I was motivated to resume shooting”.

