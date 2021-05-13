Cast of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein REJOICE as they secure the TOP position in the BARC chart

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The current track of the show revolves around Sai returning in Virat’s life. Now, the duo will have to face obstacles as they return to the Chavan house.

The track wherein Virat has to face the battle between life and death was quite well received. Audience was anxious to find out whether Sai will return to Virat or no.

The track seems to have done wonders as the show has topped the BARC charts.

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein has defeated Star Plus’ Anupamaa who maintained the top position since a long time.

This surely calls for a grand celebration. The cast of the show couldn’t keep calm and they are seen having expressing their happiness on social media as they become the TOP rated show on Indian GEC.

Have a look at Neil Bhatt aka Virat’s Instagram post:

Have a look at Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi’s Instagram post:

Here’s wishing team Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein heartiest congratulations.

