Casting director Aadarsh Jain returns to ACTING after 3 years

MUMBAI: Ace casting director Aadarsh Jain, who has been in the industry for quite a few years, will be seen as an actor after 3 years.

Aadarsh was earlier into acting but later on pursued casting.

Now, Aadarsh will be seen in an episode of Colors’ upcoming show India’s Most Sansanikhez Kahaniya.

Sharing his experience, he said, 'I faced the camera after almost 3 years. I can’t express my feelings as to what I was feeling while shooting for the character. It was magical. It brought back so many memories from my audition and earlier shooting years. Acting has always been my passion, and getting back to it after so many years felt surreal. I am very content facing the cameras again.'

We asked him why isn’t he pursuing his passion, and he said, ‘While I was leaving from my hometown, that is, Khurai, Sagar District, to make a career in Mumbai, my mentor told me that acting cannot be a profession. One can like acting and be passionate about it, but at the same time, one needs a well-paid job for a living. I kept my mentor’s words in mind, and thus, I still act in theatre plays and satisfy the actor in me.'

Well, we look forward to watching him on the screen again.

