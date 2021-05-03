Casting director Kuldeep, along with his TV and film industry friends, comes forward to help people during the pandemic

MUMBAI: India is experiencing the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the situation is quite critical these days.

The cases around the nation are shooting up with every passing day. Lakhs of people have lost their lives, and some are struggling to get treatments.

The economy has seen a huge hit, and many people have lost their jobs and are struggling to manage their daily needs.

A lot of political, business, and film personalities have come forward to extend support to the needy by providing them with essentials like food and medicines.

TV actors have also tried their best to help the needy during these tough times.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learned that casting director Kuldeep Singh Chauhan of Hats Off Productions has come forward to help people.

We got in touch with Kuldeep, who revealed how he, along with a few of his friends from the TV industry, has formed a team and set out to provide food to the needy.

Kuldeep revealed, ''There are not just commoners but many actors/actresses who are struggling to even meet their basic needs in these times. We are providing the best possible help to everyone who has contacted us.''

He added, ''We are providing ration for a month to the needy families. Not just this, if we are not able to reach them, we have asked them to give us the PayTM or Google Pay number of their nearest grocery shop owners so they can collect the food items from there.''

Kuldeep has formed a team of a few well-known personalities of the telly world which include Mehndi Hai Rachne Wali star Himanshu Bamzai, actor Ravi Chhabra, Pandya Store actor Vijhay Badlaani, Dharmatma Suryavanshi, and Nadeem Ahmad khan.

A few casting directors are also supporting Kuldeep in this noble deed. Adnan Choudhary, who works in casting, Shweta Saha (creative director of Hats Off Production, and Raj Sisodiaa (associate director of Ajay Devgan Films) are also helping out.

Kuldeep reveals that he and his team have circulated a message in various WhatsApp groups as well, and the needy can contact him directly on his Facebook page.

He further says that he and his team will continue to provide help to the needy as long as they can and has also requested others to step forward and contribute for the same.

Lastly, giving a message to everyone who is in need but shy to express it, Kuldeep says, ''These are trying times for all of us and will pass. If you are not able to express your problems by yourself, you can take the help of someone else and let us know about your needs. There's no point in shying away from asking for help.''

Well said, Kuldeep!

Hats off to Kuldeep and his entire team for doing such a noble deed!

