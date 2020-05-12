Casting Director Noor Siddique FILES a LEGAL COMPLAINT against Tik Tok user Aamir Siddiqui

MUMBAI: We recently reported about the social media war of TikTokers v/s YouTubers.

The latest videos by ace YouTuber Carry Minati aka Ajey Nagar created a stir online. Carry, known for his roasting style, roasted TikTok users. In his video, he subtly claimed that the content created by TikTok ‘stars’ is ‘cringe’ and all of them lack talent, however, they have become popular without doing any major ‘hardwork’.

This didn’t go down well with Tik Tok user Aamir Siddiqui who posted a video in reply to Carry and mentioned that TikTok stars are united and support each other. He also pointed out that YouTubers are not consistent in posting content and always follow a trend while TikTok users are consistent and produce different conceptual contents. Mr.Faisu aka Faisal Shaikh of Team 07 also responded to the roast and said that there shouldn’t be any comparison between the two platforms as both are extremely different and people on both the platforms require hard work and passion. He also stated that he isn’t against the roast but abusive language should be avoided. (Also Read: YouTube vs TikTok: Post Carry Minati ROASTED Tik Tokers; Dino James releases a RAP song defaming them titled Chamkeele Chuze)

Well, casting director Noor Siddique too voiced his opinion and shared how Aamir Siddiqui is trying to create a chaos. Take a look at his post.

Well, after his video went viral, apparently, Aamir threatened him to harm him. In return, Noor has filed a legal complaint against Aamir on the same...

What is your take on the same?