Casting Director Tanuj Soni and actress wife Preeti Dhyani has a FILMY love story

MUMBAI: They say Love comes your way when you least expect it, and the saying seems to be true in casting director Tanuj Soni and actress wife Preeti Dhyani’s lives. Tanuj and Preeti’s love story can easily be filmed as it is the clear indication of Universe conspiring for them to unite.

Tanuj who’s been in the industry since several years was in search of a pretty face for his show. He happened to see Preeti’s picture on a social media platform and messaged her for the auditions. Preeti agreed. But the duo couldn’t meet while Preeti came in Tanuj’s office for auditions.

Sharing his filmy love story, Tanuj said, “We couldn’t meet when she dropped at my office for auditions but I believe we were destined to be together. We met later and re-connected. We discovered that both of us stay nearby and promised to catch-up. That’s how we kept meeting more often. Initially, it was work related but gradually, we also didn’t realise how we started meeting casually and liked each other’s company”.

Tanuj later added, “Frankly speaking, both of us didn’t click in the very first meeting. Things took time and organically we started being comfortable in each other’s company.

On being asked who proposed first, Tanuj said, “Of course I did and Preeti took a good ten days’ time to get back to me with her reply. I was elated to hear a “yes” from her. Rest is history. Family got involved and we both decided to take the plunge last year on 19th April. And just as I say, it makes me realise that we’re about to complete a year of togetherness. Seems like yesterday. Touchwood. God has been great”.

Apart from being extremely supportive of each other Tanuj and Preeti are well-educated couple. They celebrated Holi in a unique way. As the country is hit by the threat of CoronaVirus, the duo took a ride and landed themselves in an amusement park where they celebrated the festival.

Tanuj has many shows to his credits as a casting director, some of which are Ishq Subhan Allah, Gudiya Hamari Sabhi pe Bhari, Shrimad Bhagvad amongst others while Preeti has been a part of projects like Crime Alert, Kaun Hai and others.