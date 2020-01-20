Cat fight between Mahira & Rashmi :Biggboss 13 :19th january 2020: Written Update

MUMBAI: Salman on Asim winning the elite club. He says is Shehnaz Gill unhappy, many housemates told she deserved it. Shehnaz tells Vishal needs the immunity while Sidharth deserves elite club the least. Arti Singh and Shefali Jariwala support to what Shehnaz said. While Rashami tells that what she can see according to that looking, Paras Chhabra deserves the elite club and strongest are Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaz and Arti. Salman taunts all male contestants for doing nothing and ordering females to do household work. He tease Vishal for getting hit by a frying pan. Salman gives house duty assign like done on the opening day of the show. He tells boys to pick up cards he all are back to day one with their duty . Paras swap duty og washing utensils with Vishal because of his hand injury.caller ask Sidhart Shukla if he has ego issue he says I hate losing but idont have ego issues. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan visit bb house Shenazz is excited to see Kartik. They play funny task and Asim wins in boys and Shefali in girls. Kartik and Sara ask housemates whom they don't want to see 'Kal' outside the house. Vishal and Arti take each other's names, Shehnaz and Asim take Paras' name. While Rashami takes Sidharth's name and he takes Shehnaz's name as she flipped. While Shefali takes Asim's name and Paras takes Shehnaz's name. Mahira takes Asim's name. Salman teases Kartik and Sara inside the house. The superstar talks about Shehnaz kissing Gautam and talks about her obsession with Kartik. She talks about how much she loves the actor and how much she has messaged him on Instagram.

Salman tells Kartik and Sara to imitate Paras and Mahira, which they nail it. They also act like Sidharth and Shehnaz in which Sara becomes Shukla. Salman says Sara is like her mom Amrita Singh. Amrita calls up and compliments Shehnaz, she tells that she could be the winner or Rashami or Sidharth. Kartik and Sara meet Salman outside the house. Salman asks Kartik and Sara to wear fake dentures for a fun game. He asks Kartik to say his iconic monologue from Pyaar Ka Punchnama. While Sara repeats what Salman says. Siddhartha Dey and Abu Malik enter the show. They are about to enters in house. They play shower game and Salman keeps on showering things on them. Salman asks if Mahira is nothing without Paras, to which they both agree. Only Asim agrees to them.Mahira starts crying telling that she is with Paras and not because of him. She says it was started by Asim, Rashami and Vishal. Mahira tries to clarify and Abu-Siddhartha explains.Salman talks about calling some weak is absolutely wrong. Rashami clarifies that her intention wasn't wrong in calling anyone weak. Vishal says that he doesn't loosen up his confidence. Paras talks about Mahira's being nominated the most yet she emerged the winner. Salman says that Mahira could have said. Mahira says that Rashami and Asim are playing as a shadow. Rashami says she talks about everyone and everyone does that. Salman asks Shehnaz who is jealous Rashami or Mahira, Gill talks she is the most jealous person. Salman declares Sidharth and Asim are in Bottom two. He says it was a joke and no eliminations today.Paras and Vishal tries to console Mahira. Paras hugs her she tells this is not because of weak . Mahira tells that she hates Rashami and Sidharth goes and hugs her. Sharma says she is tired of everything. Shefali says she should stop reacting .Shehnaz talks to herself and Arti keeps on staring at her. Mahira tells Paras that he will sleep with Sidharth and she hugs Shukla tightly. Vishal, on the other hand, tells Asim to stop worrying about Himanshi's decision.Paras thanks Mahira for supporting her and telling she knows everything about his personal life. They both hug each other. Mahira tells now that Rashami is on breakfast duty and she wants it on time.