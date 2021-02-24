Catch Ashnoor Kaur-Paridhi Sharma-Aniruddh Dave reunion PICS...

MUMBAI: It was reunion time for Patiala Babes co-actors Ashnoor Kaur, Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave. The trio met after a long gap and was quite ecstatic to reunite after so long.

They met at the launch of a crime show which Aniruddh is producing. Ashnoor shared pics from the party and wrote, “Congratulations @aniruddh_dave bhaiya on the launch... Best wishesHugging face Sooo proud!!! #AboutLastNight #LaunchParty It was lovely meeting you after soo long @paridhiofficial #PatialaBabes #Season1 #SmallReunion.”.

Here are some pics from their reunion. Ashnoor is quite close to Paridhi and Aniruddh. While Ashnoor and Paridhi played on-screen daughter and mother, they shared a great bond off-screen.

The show originally released in November 2018. In 2019 October, the makers decided to introduce a leap of five years, post which the leads Paridhi Sharma and Aniruddh Dave made an exit. Saurabh Raj Jain was cast as the lead Neil post leap in December 2019.

In March, when the Covid-19 pandemic struck, the shooting was stalled and in April the makers decided to terminate the series abruptly.

While Ashnoor is doing independent projects, Aniruddha Dave is on cloud 9 as he recently embraced parenthood. His wife Shubhi Ahuja and he were blessed with a baby boy third week of February.

