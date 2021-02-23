Catch Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's latest HOT video as he dives into a swimming pool

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla won many hearts during his stint on the reality show. While he was already among one of the most popular television actors even before he entered BB13, his popularity on social media grew tenfold after he won Bigg Boss 13.

Sidharth Shukla has a massive following on social media and even a year after the reality show ended, his loyal fans aka SidHearts frequently get him trending on Twitter. So, needless to say, as Sidharth Shukla treated fans with a video of him diving in the swimming pool, his fans went gaga over him!

Sidharth Shukla took to his Instagram and posted a video in which he can be seen diving into the pool. It is a slo-mo video, and Sidharth can be seen swimming effortlessly to the other side.

Fans couldn’t stop swooning over how hot Sidharth Shukla looked. Flaunting his chiselled body, Sidharth was seen flashing a thumbs up towards the end of the video. He shared it with the caption, “Sometimes you just gotta chill.”.

While one fan wrote, “how did we get so lucky to get shirtless sidharth shukla looking THAT HOT !?!??.”, another fan of Sidharth’s wrote, “how can @sidharth_shukla write on caption "gotta chill" while posting such a HOT video?”.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, as Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 last night, Sidharth Shukla took to his Twitter to congratulate her. He also lauded her for playing the game really well. “Congratulations @RubiDilaik for winning BB 14 ... well played.", he wrote.

