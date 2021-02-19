Catch Hina Khan flaunting her purple lehenga while posing like Bolly actress Madhuri Dixit...

MUMBAI: Hina Khan is a true beauty and no one can deny that! The actress never fails to set fashion goals in whatever outfit she dons - be it traditional or western.

In case you are looking to upgrade your wardrobe, take a cue from Hina's recent pictures on Instagram where she looks gorgeous in a purple lehenga. The diva has channelled her inner Madhuri Dixit as her post reminds us of the Bollywood actor’s role in the 1994 film Hum Aapke Hain Kaun.

Also Read: Kundali Bhagya: Anjum Faikh and Shradhha Arya are the little ducklings courtesy THIS picture

In the pictures that Hina Khan posted on her Instagram account, she can be seen wearing a purple embroidered blouse with matching lehenga. Her sleeveless blouse also has a low cut at the back and her dupatta has embroidery at the corners. Hina complemented her look with white jewellery like a ring on her finger, mang tika and necklace. She left her wavy hair loose. Her make-up is also on point.

Hina Khan captioned her post, "Aaj Mood Indian Hai (sic)."

Hina Khan also posted a video on her reels dancing in the same outfit to Lata Mangeshkar's 'Bahon Mein Chale Aao'.

On the work front, Hina started her journey with TV soap Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She also did a Bollywood movie titled Hacked. Last year, Hina Khan had entered the Bigg Boss 14's house as a 'Toofani Senior'. Her movie Wishlist released recently. The film also marks Hina Khan and her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal’s first collaboration.

Also Read: Checkout the CELEBRITY APPROVED swimwear goals from Hina Khan, Pooja Banerjee, Erica Fernandes, Karishma Tanna, Rubina Dilaik and more…

Credit: Indiatoday