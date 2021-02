MUMBAI: Gurbani Judge aka 'VJ Bani' or 'Bani J' is an Indian fitness model, actress and a former MTV India presenter.

She was a contestant in the reality show Bigg Boss 10 (2016) and became it's first runner-up. She had participated in the fourth season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She became a household name post-featuring in audience's most-loved show Four More Shots Please! on Amazon Prime.

She's currently acting in Valimai.

Source: Internet