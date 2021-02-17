Catch the glimpse of Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor's first Telugu project under the banner of her production house 'Avika Screen Creations' 

MUMBAI: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor has managed to win hearts with her stellar performances. The actress has worked in several TV shows and started her career in acting with Balika Vadhu.

The young actor also featured in shows like Sasural Simar Ka and some films down South as well.

Over the years, Avika has earned herself a lot of fame and a massive fan base on social media. As she constantly shares details on her projects with fans, Avika made a post about her upcoming venture.

Recently, she took to her Instagram to launch her production house titled 'Avika Screen Creations'. On Instagram, Avika Gor shared a picture of her production house logo and another picture of an upcoming project she is producing. She shared the glimpse of her first Telegu project under her banner and mentioned her dream has come true.

Also Read: This is how Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat is killing time during his quarantine period at home

Announcing the launch on her social media, Avika Gor shared a heartfelt note saying, "A DREAM come true!!! I’m so overwhelmed today. Here it is - My PRODUCTION house! Another step towards contributing to the industry that has given me everything. I sincerely hope that I can do justice to all your expectations!! Please share it as much as possible. #AvikaScreenCreations”.

She added, “Swipe right to see a glimpse of my first Telugu project under our PRODUCTION .”. Avika mentioned she cannot believe it all coming true.

Take a look at it below:

The actress also shared details about the logo of her production house. She mentioned that the Yellow colour represents JOY that filmmaking brings her. Avika added, “Creativity comes out of the box” is represented by the “butterfly” Yes, that beautiful boy you see in the corner is @shiroo_chihuahua”.

Meanwhile, the actress mentioned that the upcoming Telugu project is directed by Murali and stars Sai Ronak and her in key roles. Avika said the project is in collaboration with Acharya Creations and the music is by Shravan Bharadwaj.

Expressing her gratitude towards everyone involved in making the production house possible, Avika Gor embarks upon the unexplored terrain of filmmaking.

Also Read: Priyamvada Kant oozes hotness as she takes up the Silhouette Challenge; watch video

Credit: SpotboyE

