Caught on camera! When Buzzo caught Simmi goofing around on Udaariyaan sets

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world. Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns

In the current track we see that Jasmine announces her wedding. And the whole cast and crew are gearing up for the celebrations of her Atrangi wedding. Here we see Virsa Riar playing the character of Buzzo and Chetna Singh who plays the character of Simran Singh Virk goofing around during the shoot. Check out the hilarious video right away.

Isn't it hilarious? Fans love the duo in the show and are very much excited for the Jasmine's Atrangi wedding.

Previously, we had exclusively updated about Amrik and Jasmine's wedding. Now the exclusive twist is that Tejo, Fateh and Amrik plan to cross Jasmine in her own plan and get her married to Amrik instead of Fateh.

