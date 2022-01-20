CAUGHT ON CAMERA! Yeh Rishta's Swarna aka Niyati Joshi catches Kairav and Vansh's BROMANCE; Mayank has a special name for her

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with their love.

The Goenka Siblings have been the talk of the town, Vansh and Kairav's brotherhood is anyway too cute to handle. Now, Niyati aka Swarna takes to her Instagram and reveals yet another cute moment from the bromance on set while Sharan and Mayank are busy with their photo sessions. To which Mayank jokingly calls Niyati the inhouse Paparazzi of Yeh Rishta. We surely love seeing Sharan and Mayank being the biggest cheerleaders of each other.

Check out the posts:

In the upcoming episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara that it's a sign from Mahadev and they should get married. Meanwhile, Birlas reach the Goenka house without Abhimanyu. They tell them that Abhimanyu has gone missing. Aarohi comes there and tells them that even Akshara is missing. She gets angry that her sister has quashed her dreams and is marrying her would-be-husband.

