Celeb divorcees who got remarried

MUMBAI: The Hollywood and Bollywood film industries have seen their fair share of fairy tale weddings and heartbreaking divorces. However, failed marriages have not stopped these hunks from setting out to find love again. From Ben Affleck getting serious with Ana De Armas to Farhan Akhtar getting ready to take the plunge with Shibani Dandekar, here’s a look at other hunks who left the bitter taste of divorce behind and gave love a second shot:

Ben Affleck has found love again in the arms of his actress girlfriend and co-star Ana de Armas. The actor, who parted ways with his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, has seemingly moved on and is ready to take the next step in his relationship by having Ana move in with him. The couple, who turned quarantine partners are now shaking up in the actor's plush new home in Los Angeles.

After clocking 20 years of married life, Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia called it quits on their relationship. Their statement said, “Relationships can end, but love lives on.”. A year later, Arjun found love again and began dating model Gabriella Demetriades. Their romance quickly blossomed and the two even welcomed a baby boy, Arik Rampal in July 2019.

Liam Hemsworth's highly publicised divorce from Miley Cyrus after just 8 months of marriage shocked fans around the globe. Shortly after their split, both Miley and Liam went their sperate ways and began dating again. According to reports, Liam found a perfect partner in Gabriella Brooks. The two have been spotted out and about on numerous occasions. Gabriella's recent photos with the Hemsworth family even gave rise to speculations of the two getting serious.

Pulkit Samrat is enjoying a picture-perfect relationship with his Pagalpanti co-stars Kriti Kharbanda. The two have been painting the town red with their adorable photos and cute antics. The couple even turned quarantine partners and spent the entire lockdown together, giving rise to marriage rumours. However, Kriti recently cleared the air, saying that they were 'not ready yet'. When and if they do decide to tie the knot, it will be Pulkit's second shot at marriage after his first relationship with Shweta Rohira ended in 2015.

Also Read: Dr. Ashish Gokhale bags Zee TV's new show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti

Farhan Khan and Adhuna Bhabani parted ways after 16 years of marriage. After multiple link-up rumours, the actor and director found love in B-Town actress Shibani Dandekar. While the couple took some time before making their relationship official, now that the cat is out of the bag, they don’t shy away from posting loved-up clicks with each other. From exotic vacations to attending events together, Farhan and Shibani make for one adorable Bollywood couple.

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow gave the world a new phrase 'conscious uncoupling' when they decided to part ways after nearly 13 years of marriage. Years after the end of their marriage, both Gwyneth and Chris moved on and found love again. While the actress is now married to Brad Falchuk, Chris has been in a long-term relationship with the 50 Shades of Gray actress, Dakota Johnson.

Shortly after ending his 18-year long marriage to Malaika Arora, Arbaaz Khan made headlines when he began dating Georgia Andriani. From being spotted on lunch dates to attending family events together, these two lovebirds have been going strong and are reportedly even ready to take the plunge soon.

Also Read: Vaishnavi MacDonald joins Shashi Sumeet’s next for Sony TV

Credit: ETimes