Celeb Galore at Rajan Shahi’s Iftaar party for three shows!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 04/18/2023 - 16:15
Iftaar party

MUMBAI :  The festive season of Ramzan is going on. Producer Rajan Shahi is one producer who is known for celebrating all festivals on the set. On Monday 17th April, the Iftaar Party was held on the set of Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Actors from all the three shows namely Anupama, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa graced the occasion.

Celebrities who attended included Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Zama Habib, Mehul Buch, Chhavi Pandey, Gaurav Khanna and his wife, Shaheer Sheikh, Hiba Nawab, Kinshuk Vaidya, Priyamvada Kant, Shivangi Joshi, Adaa Khan, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, Pragati Mehra, Jay Soni, Karan Veer Mehra, Abeer Godhwani, Shambhavi Singh, Muskan Bamne, Ashlesha Sawant, Adhik Mehta, Aashish Mehrotra, Rushad Rana, Mehul Nisar, Rohit Bakshi, Savita Prabhune, Ami Trivedi, Monu Kanojiya, Asmi Deo, Shreyansh Kaurav and Hera Mishra.

All the cast members came in one frame and it was a fantastic moment.

Junior Artists Association (JAA) expressed gratitude by facilitating Rajan Shahi and  DKP as a production house.

Rajan Shahi expressed his gratitude towards writer Zama Habib and he reciprocated it with kind words.

Actors Like Shivangi Joshi and Adaa Khan were seen raving about their association with Rajan Shahi

Everyone was seen having scrumptious food.  Rajan attended to all the guests personally.

Mohsin Khan couldn’t make it as he is out of town but his parents and brother were present.

Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalasa Sharma appreciated being part of DKP (Directors Kut Production) family and it’s a tradition of celebrating every festival.

Rajan Shahi gave personalized midas touch to the festive season like always

 

