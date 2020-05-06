Celebrate Mother’s Day with Soni Razdan and Suhita Thatte on ShortsTV

MUMBAI: Amid the current pandemic, any celebration feels a bit strange, and Mother’s Day is no exception. While you are confined in your home, celebrate Mother’s Day by watching two beautiful short films, Baby Steps and Mamta Tonic, featuring Alia Bhatt’s mother, Soni Razdan, and Television veteran Suhita Thatte respectively on ShortsTV.

With star casts such as Soni Razdan, Akshay Oberoi, and Paras Tomar, Baby Steps captures the evolution of a relationship between a mother and her son. A 10-minute simple story of a mother (Soni Razdan) and her son (Akshay Oberoi) coming in terms with decisions over each other’s sexuality.

A must-watch movie, Mamta Tonic is a story of a saleswoman, visiting three different houses to convince three potential customers to try her product. Sunita Thatte, who plays the role of a giggly and chatty saleswoman, is determined to sell her product. However, a dark twist awaits this seemingly mundane activity of door-to-door retail. Also, the film was nominated for Filmfare Awards under the short film section.