Celebrated casting director Kush Pandey opens a celebrity management firm

MUMBAI: After investing years in the television industry as a casting director, award-winning Kush Pandey has decided to extend his horizons and explore the field of celebrity management. Kush is a renowned casting director in the industry and has cast for many popular shows like Roop: Mard Ka Naya Swaroop, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara, and Musakaan for Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and Chandrakanta for Balaji Telefilms.

Kush came to Mumbai to be an actor. Then, his friend Abhishek Moudgil helped him get into casting. Now, he has handled the casting for more than 30 shows.

Talking about getting into the field of celebrity management, Kush said, 'Having worked in the industry for several years, I was keen on exploring different ventures related to this field, and then, I came up with the idea of opening my own firm for celebrity management.'

Kush further added, 'The primary factor that is common between both casting direction and celebrity management is being in touch with actors. Thus, I am not facing any obstacles and problems as such. All that I’ve earned by working in the industry for so long is goodwill and respect, which is helping me quite a lot in my new journey as celebrity manager.'

We asked him more about his newly launched celebrity management firm, and he said, 'I’ve named my firm as Ashika Celebrity Management, and I am looking forward to earning as much work and respect that I’ve received from casting direction.'

When asked about his clients, he said, 'We will soon announce several details about Ashika Celebrity Management on various social media platforms. So, stay connected' (smiles).

Ashika Celebrity Management is open to handling and managing both renowned as well as new actors. People can get in touch with them on social media accounts for other details.

Here’s wishing Kush Pandey and Ashika Celebrity Management good luck.