Celebrating 25 years of "Chaiyya Chaiyya," original dancers of the song grace the sets of India's Best Dancer 3 to surprise special guest Farah Khan!

MUMBAI :Witness the magic of cinema come alive this weekend as Sony Entertainment Television’s homegrown dance reality show, ‘India’s Best Dancer 3’, celebrates ‘Cinema ke 110 Saal, Bemisaal’. Paying tribute to the glorious journey of motion pictures in India, the contestants, along with their choreographers will perform to the tunes of legendary icons like Raj Kapoor, Kishore Kumar, Shammi Kapoor, R.D. Burman, Amitabh Bachchan, Bollywood's most iconic jodis like that of Dharmendra - Hema Malini and Rishi Kapoor-Neetu Singh amongst others. Making the celebration even more ‘shaandar’ will be ace filmmaker and choreographer, Farah Khan, who has been an integral part of Indian cinema over the years!

Norbu Tamang and Tushar Shetty will be seen performing to a medley of songs as a tribute to Farah Khan, including the legendary song, "Chaiyya Chaiyya"! After the performance of Norbu Tamang and Tushar Shetty, Geeta Kapur will give a sweet surprise to her mentor, Farah Khan by inviting the original dancers of the song "Chaiyya Chaiyya," to celebrate 25 years of the iconic song. The rendezvous will leave Farah Khan overwhelmed who will then go on to say, "I attribute my success to these individuals, I am sitting here because of them. At every step, every song of my career, one of them has come and pushed me to do my best. A choreographer is nothing without their assistants and their dancers. I am truly grateful to them."

The best part of the evening will be when Farah Khan will go on to the stage to do the iconic hook step of "Chaiyya Chaiyya” along with her team; This will indeed be surreal!