Celebration Time! Fans share their happiness as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 completes one year

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, which is produced by Balaji Telefilms, is one of the most loved shows among the audience. Fans love the sizzling chemistry between Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta, who play the roles of Priya Sood Kapoor and Ram Kapoor respectively.

Their fans call them #RaYa on social media.

The onscreen pair is one of the iconic pairs in the telly town.

In addition to their onscreen timings, the viewers of this show are in love with the camaraderie between Pihu aka Aarohi Kumawat and Nakuul Mehta aka Ram Kapoor.

The show began its journey on 30th August 2021 and is bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms.

The current show is the sequel reboot version of Sakshi Tanwar and Ram Kapoor’s show - Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 1.

Till now in the show, we have witnessed a lot of ups and downs in the lives of Ram and Priya and the recent generation leap of five years is ruling everyone’s heart, but as of now Ram and Priya are living separately.

Reportedly, in the upcoming episodes, Ram will get to know that Pihu is his daughter.

Amid this, the fans are in celebratory mode as their favourite show has completed one year. The netizens took to their social media to celebrate this glorious moment.

Have a look at the tweets below to see the excitement of the fans!

Congratulations to the entire team for completing 1 year & may you continue to light up our TV's each night for a long long time. Keep shining always!!!!#BALH2CompletesOneYear#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — Ritu Kushwaha (@ritunannu09) August 30, 2022

So #BadeAchheLagteHain2 completes ONE YEAR TODAY @NakuulMehta , RK THANKYOU FOR ENTERTAINING AS RAM KAPOOR.

RK has shown every aspects of his character @NakuulMehta - Y

Forever Raya fan! — Shivangi (@Shivang12541042) August 30, 2022

Happy anniversary to#BadeAchheLagteHain2

Heartfelt congratulations to @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar and the entire crew

Thank you for providing a healthy and sometimes not so healthy distraction from the worldly worries.

These characters really feel so personal pic.twitter.com/QsDN1cUNOe — Nupur (@Lost_soul987) August 30, 2022

The obsession with krish in the tweets today, on the 1st anniversary of the show by some people shows how much that character had impact in less time compared to others on some people's mind #lol#BadeAchheLagteHain2 — MyThoughts (@ThoughtszMy) August 30, 2022

Thank you for giving us these beautiful characters, so atypical for Indian cinema and TV, so multi-faceted and so complete they feel like real people. @NakuulMehta @disha11parmar nobody can bring Ram and Priya to life the way you do. #BadeAchheLagteHain2 #BALH2CompletesOneYear pic.twitter.com/MTQ2aX2Mrl — E (@FishJesus42) August 30, 2022

Well, prior to this show, Disha and Nakuul were seen in Star Plus' show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara as Pankhuri and Aditya. Their chemistry amazed everyone so when fans got to know about their new collaboration they could not keep calm. TellyChakkar wishes team Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 on their achievement.

