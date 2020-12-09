Celebration time for Moshin and Shivangi as Kaira completes 1200 episodes!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is currently one of the most popular TV serials. With its intriguing tale and beautiful performances of the cast, the show has managed to keep viewers hooked to the television screens.

The show stars Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan in the lead roles of Naira and Kartik respectively, and their on-screen chemistry is immensely popular among viewers.

In fact, their chemistry is one of the prime reasons for the show’s soaring popularity.

Their off-screen romance has also gathered steam and has been written about a lot in the recent past.

Today, the two have a reason to celebrate as their characters Kartik and Naira complete 1200 episodes.

Since the last two-three, days the two have been posting post about their characters completing so many episodes.

Shivangi and Mohsin are uber-excited about achieving this new milestone together and were eagerly waiting for this day. The two talented actors took to their individual social media handles to share their happiness with their fans with some awe-inspiring posts.

Moshin shared several photos of Kaira and their special moments from when it started until now; on the other hand, Shivangi shared two BTS photos with Moshin from the sets of the show.

Soon, fans began to celebrate this milestone along with the actors.

The duo has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to them, and they have made collages of the special moments of Kartik and Naira.

They feel Kaira is an iconic pair on television, and no one can come close to them when it comes to creating magic on screen.

Fans have commented that they look adorable with each other and are their role models.

