CELEBRATION TIME! Netizens pour immense love as Anupamaa clocks 2 years

MUMBAI: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, Barkha and Ankush will be shocked to see little Anu in the house they wouldn’t know what is happening. Anupma will decorate the entire Kapadia house and little Anu will have a grand welcome at the Kapadia mansion. Ankush and Barkha will be shocked to see who this little girl is and that’s when Anupama will tell them that they have finally adopted a daughter. Well, it will be interesting to see how would Barkha and Ankush react to this decision of Anupama and Anuj.

Adhik will reveal his plan to Barkha where he will tell her that he wants to marry Pakhi and that he won’t leave her. He tells her that like any Indian daughter–in–law even Pakhi would adjust to the Kapadia house and then she can control Anupama and the Kapadia business. Sara will hear their talks and will be shocked and will go and will tell Adhik and Barkha that she is going to tell Anupama and Anuj the truth, Adhik tells her to go and tell them as he is not doing anything wrong as he will be marrying her so nor Anupama or Anuj will oppose it. Well, it will be interesting to see how would Anupma and Anuj react when they would come to know the truth about Adhik.

The show completes 2 years today and the fans can't keep calm but shower all their love to them, check out what they have to share:

Tbh while I know some people are apprehensive about this new track.



Just talking about this moment where he talks about his first time to have someone call him “Papa” and the happiness that’s resonating from #AnujKapadia



I’m so happy for him #Anupamaa #MaAn pic.twitter.com/SsE4l8N5oL — ❽⑧ (@kimkwon889496) July 13, 2022

Thank you for giving us our MaAn

Congratulations to the entire team of #Anupamaa for ruling 2 years on ITv

Thu Thu Thu

TWO GLORIOUS YEARS OF ANUPAMAA pic.twitter.com/nKEJd1ymAl — Nidhi Arora (@NidhiArora86) July 13, 2022

Tis Wat a way to step into the next yr of #Anupamaa Fully #MaAn licious Their bedroom romance was Jus the way fans wanted to see them .. #AnujKapadia Congratulations team Anupamaa .. pic.twitter.com/HVYKSkkpnn — Subhashini (@subha_suresh28) July 13, 2022

Thank you so much dkp for giving us #Anupamaa n #MaAn

Heartiest congratulations on completing glorious two years of Anupamaa @TheRupali @iamgauravkhanna pic.twitter.com/SY4oB2xpnQ — Thanu_05 (@Thanu081) July 13, 2022

