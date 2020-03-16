CELEBRATION TIME! Pandya Parivaar is all set to bring Gopala home this Janmashtami in Pandya Store; Deets Inside



 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/20/2022 - 03:15
Pandya Store

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.
 
Also read: Pandya Store: Upcoming Drama! Suman yells at Raavi for a glass of water

The Pandya Parivaar is all set to celebrate Janmashtami will all grand and pompous, check out what are they up to behind the scenes: 

In the upcoming episode, While Rishita also delivers the baby and Pandyas all wishes finally come true. Rishita had confidence that Dhara would not pursue her child while Chiku was still there, but now that Chiku has been taken away, Rishita is once more uneasy because she is aware of Dhara's obsession with the children. In order to prevent the infant from becoming confused, she has prepared her own method of raising her daughter instead of doing it the way Dhara would like. Dhara and Rishita will argue about who should receive everything first and not share it with Chiku now that Chiku has returned since she wants her daughter to be in the family's blood. She now feels uneasy with Chiku as well. Rishita has developed into a controlling mother as well. This will become a clear pass for Janardhan and Fui to come and influence Rishita again, will this create bigger differences between the family members?

With the popularity and money from Social Media, Raavi fulfils the Pandyas' wish by purchasing a car. This ignites interpersonal conflicts among the younger bahus. Rishita and Dev decide to book an office/ godown (out of insecurity) for establishing their online makeup business.

Also read:Pandya Store: Whoa! Shweta arrives in the Pandya House as Dhara ran away with her child

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Latest Video