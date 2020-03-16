Celebration time! Pandya Store cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Check Out

Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 12:39
Celebration time! Pandya Store cast celebrates this milestone on the sets, Check Out

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the characters from the show.    

Also read  BREAKING! Shiva and Raavi transform Pandya Store into a brand new supermarket to compete with Dev's new store

Pandya Store premiered on 25 January 2021 on Star Plus. It is also digitally available on Disney+ Hotstar. Produced under the banner of Sphere Origins, it stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Shiny Doshi, Kanwar Dhillon, Alice Kaushik, Akshay Kharodia, Simran Budharup and Mohit Parmar. It is the remake of Star Vijay's Tamil series Pandian Stores. 

Its is great news for the viewers and loyal fans as the show finally complete 400 episodes. Take a look at the video wherein we see the entire cast and crew having a grand celebration on the sets of the Pandya store. 

Check out the video

Also read  BREAKING! Shiva and Raavi transform Pandya Store into a brand new supermarket to compete with Dev's new store

Meanwhile, in the current track we that episode, Dev will suffer a major loss in his business and this time Janardhan will not come to his rescue. Instead, he will hold Dev responsible for the losses and leave him to suffer the debt on his own. Gautam sees his younger brother in trouble and decides to help him. At first, Dev feels ashamed of his deeds but then accepts the help and Gombi clears his debt and asks him to come back to the Pandya store and niwas. Though Shiva is still not in favour of helping Dev he chooses to respect Gombi's decision over his rivalry. 

For more updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiny Doshi Kanwar Dhillon Simran Budharup Akshay Kharodia Mohit Parmar Alice Kaushik Krutika Desai Pandya Store StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shraddha Mestry's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Sat, 04/30/2022 - 12:39

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupama Namaste America: Oh No! Baa and Vanraj come up with a plan to stop Anupama
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Anupama Namaste America: Woah! Vanraj defends Anupama against Ritika, Baa warns him
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Exclusive! I thought I should drop a few kilos for the role: Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Omg! Smart Jodi: Abhimanyu Dasani spills beans about Bhagyashree and Himalaya Dasani
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. The reality show Smart Jodi, which airs on...
Exclusive! This is what Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan’s Mohan aka Shabir Ahulwalia has to say about missing Sriti Jha and about his bond with Neeharika Roy
MUMBAI: Zee TV is all set to bring its viewers a new fiction offering, Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan. It is a mature...
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world on Bollywood digital and...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
Exclusive! Haseen Dilruba and Sui Dhaaga actress Yamini Das roped in for Babli Bouncer
Latest Video