CELEBRATION TIME! Raavi finally brings the new car home; Pandya Parivaar share their happy moment with the fans

Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:55
CELEBRATION TIME! Raavi finally brings the new car home; Pandya Parivaar share their happy moment with the fans

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts being their favourite.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I had that intuition that Pandya Store would go a long way' Dhara aka Shiny Doshi reveals her favourite scenes from the show, and her journey on completing 500 episodes

Currently, Shiva finally finds Raavi and takes her home. She narrates the ordeal with Suman and others. Dhara states that they should get a car for Raavi as she will need to travel to other places for shoot purposes. Rishita states that it isn’t fair to get the car only for Raavi. Gautam tells everyone that the car will be for everyone. Shweta’s parents would ask Pandya's family to keep Shweta in the house so that she can bond with Chiku.

Suman agrees to give the money for the car and godown, although Rishita being a rebel breaks yet another ritual in the house by stepping out of the house with Chutki before 40 days. Now, Raavi finally brings the car home. Check out Dev aka Akshay's post, sharing Pandya Parivaar's celebration time: 

Krish will announce his relationship with Shweta. Suman will be against the alliance while Dhara and Suman will take Shweta’s test to see if she will be able to be a part of the family or not. Later, they’ll give in and Krish-Shweta’s wedding preparations will begin.  

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! 'I would really love to experiment with grey shade once' Shiny Doshi opens up on characters she would like to play, Dhara's fashion quotient in Pandya Store and more

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates.

Kinshuk Mahajan Shiva Raavi Pandya Store Rishita Dev Dhara StarPlus Suman Shiny Doshi Akshay Kharodia TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert Gautam Kunwar Dhillon Alice Kaushik TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 15:55

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Couple Goals! Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt have a reason to celebrate; Check Out
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back yet another time with an amazing update from the telly town.Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya...
OMG! This is how Nia Sharma reacts to her dating rumors to Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat
MUMBAI: Nia Sharma of Naagin 4 fame says it is an act of “stupidity” to link her with Paras Kalnawat, who is well-known...
OMG! Not Rishi But This Is Lakshmi’s Biggest Support In Bhagyalaskhmi! Find out more
MUMBAI: "Bhagyalakshmi," a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Congratulations! Sanjog actor Rajat Dahiya welcomes home a new member after the show’s mega premiere, Scroll down to more
MUMBAI : It has been one week since the launch of television's newest offering Sanjog and it has already made its way...
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with intense twists and turns
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked...
EXPLOSIVE! Uorfi Javed claims she lost a role in Star Plus' Anupamaa because of ex-boyfriend Paras Kalnawat, he clarifies and says, "She is an actor, and I am no one to stop her from entering the show"
MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Paras Kalnawat is in the news ever since he made an exit from Star Plus' popular running...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Interesting! Aryan Khan was spotted with Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif at Gully Boy fame Shruti Chauhan’s birthday bash
Latest Video