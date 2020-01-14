Celebration time for star cast of SAB TV's Tera Kya Hoga Alia

MUMBAI: SAB TV's soap, Tera Kya Hoga Alia, has become one of the most popular shows of the small screen. Anusha Mishra and Harshad Arora's jodi is being liked by the viewers. The show's story is about Alia who was once miss-Agra and now a dutiful wife who is over-protective of her husband and is constantly on a lookout to keep other women away from him.

While the show has been entertaining us for a long time now, it's celebration time for the entire star cast of Tera Kya Hoga Alia. Ask why? Well, the show has achieved a milestone by completing 100 episodes. Yes, you read that right!

Anusha took to her Instagram account to share the good news and seemed to be over the moon. The actress also thanked the viewers for all the love and support.

Take a look at Anusha's post: