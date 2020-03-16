CELEBRATION TIME! The Nandas are all set to celebrate Dahi Handi with Sejal's return in Colors' Spy Bahu

She refuses to go back with him and asks Harsh to take her home. Harsh investigates Sejal but finds no evidence, Yohan tells him that he had hidden about Sejal's death from everyone. On the other hand, Mahira is tensed that her plan is soon to get crashed and Arun decides to call off the engagement. 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 15:12
CELEBRATION TIME! The Nandas are all set to celebrate Dahi Handi with Sejal's return in Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's popular drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and the fans love this amazing Jodi. The upcoming episode of Spy Bahu is going to be very interesting as you will get to see major twists.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Finally! Yohan gets lost looking at Sejal

Currently, Yohan shows Sejal their photos and tries to interrogate her as he thinks she is lying about her memory loss. He reveals that the child in her womb is his. Sejal refuses to trust him after everything that he has done. She refuses to go back with him and asks Harsh to take her home. Harsh investigates about Sejal's death but finds no evidence, Yohan tells him that he had hidden about Sejal's death from everyone. On the other hand, Mahira is tensed that her plan is soon to get crashed and Arun decides to call off the engagement. 

We will soon see grand Dahi Handi celebration with the Nandas, Drishti aka Aditi Bhagat shares a glimpse of their preparations for the festival, check it out: 

Now, the breaking is that Yohan will convince Sejal that he still loves her and he wants to take care of her and their baby. Sejal who has completely lost her memory decides to trust him and agrees to go with him to the Nanda Mansion. Here, the Nandas are busy preparing for Janmashtami celebrations and Yohan returns with Sejal. Mahira's plans crash looking at her alive. What will happen now? Will Sejal's memory come back looking at the family?

Also read: EXPLOSIVE! Sejal gets trapped in the fire, and Yohan comes to rescue in Colors' Spy Bahu

Will Yohan still try to be with Sejal?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Colors tv Spy Bahu Niraj Pandey Ashvini Yardi Sana Sayyad Sejal Yohaan Sehban Azim Ayub Khan Drishti Spoiler Alert TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Wed, 08/24/2022 - 15:12

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie- Oh No! Imlie and Aryan to drift apart, Malini succeeds in her plan
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Imlie- Sad! Anu’s intervention creates more problems for Aryan and Imlie
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Unbelievable! Look who is the serial photobomber on the sets of Imlie
MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts ever since its television debut. The crowd has been won over by the...
Ajooni: Oh My God! Ajooni in big trouble; to be thrown out of the house?
MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Shoaib Ibrahim has made his comeback on small screens after a long time. The actor plays the...
Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan season 7 is grabbing the headlines for all the interesting topics and...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: Challenges! Devtas want to punish Garud for trying to take the Amrit
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Recent Stories
Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits
Shocking! Kiara Advani once thought of slapping Shahid Kapoor and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video