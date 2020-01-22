Celebration time on the sets of Zee TV's Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: Ishq Subhan Allah is one of the popular drama series airing on Zee TV. The show hit the small screens on 14 March 2018 and has been successfully running since then. Ishq Subhan Allah is a story about a Muslim backdrop and addresses contemporary political, religious, and social issues such as triple talaq and Sharia laws. The show has received a great response from the fans.

It stars Adnan Khan and Tunisha Sharma plays the lead roles in this popular show and fans are loving this amazing jodi. While the show has been doing great, the team of Ishq Subhan Allah has now got a reason to celebrate as the show finishes 500 episodes. Yes, you heard it right!

Ishq Subhan Allah recently completed 500 episodes and it was a great achievement for the entire star cast to touch this milestone. Celebrations were bound to happen on this happy occasion.

Adnan and Tunisha shared the pictures were they celebrated this victory. We can see the entire star cast posing for happy clicks and a lovely cake too was cut on this special occasion.

Take a look at the pictures:

Here's wishing the entire star cast of Ishq Subhan Allah many congratulations!