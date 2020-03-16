CELEBRATION TIME! Virat dedicates a special performance with Chavans to welcome Bappa on the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar

We saw Kanwar Dhillon perform as Govinda, he has often spoken about his admiration towards him. Finally, in the upcoming episode, Kanwar meets his idol whom he looks up to since childhood, is he planning to dedicate a special tribute to him?

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 20:25
MUMBAI: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar has been doing wonders onscreen as fans are loving this interesting side of their favourite characters. 

Also read: MASSIVE SHOCKER! Aryan reveals that Imlie is pregnant with not his but Madhav's child

After the fun Janmashtami episode, we are all set to see the Kids special in the upcoming episode of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, we will see Raavi, Shiva and Imlie in cute kids' colourful outfits and we cannot wait to see them all add colours to the show. We will soon witness Govinda's special appearance in the show with Ganesh Chaturthi's special. 

Well, now we got our hands on Govinda's reaction to Imlie and Anuj's Jabra fan battle for him and you wouldn't want to miss out on his hilarious response to them. The Chavans bring Bappa to the stage of Ravivaar with Star Parivaar and Virat dedicates a special performance that is surely unmissable. Check it out: 

 We can't wait to see all the fun we will see with Govinda. 

Are you all excited about the upcoming episodes of the show? 

Also read: Ravivaar with Star Parivaar : Wow! It’s Imlie VS Anupama which daughter – in – law and mother – in law; Nilima Singh aka Neela of Imlie steals the show

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar 

Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 20:25

