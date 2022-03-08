Celebration Time! Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi achieves yet another milestone; this is how Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare rejoiced | Deets Inside

MUMBAI:Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare in the lead roles. Fans are in awe of Rishi and Lakshmi’s chemistry and find the story of the show quite intriguing and unique.

Well, in this article, we are talking about the big milestone which has been achieved by the team, Bhagya Lakshmi.

So, basically, the lead actors of the show Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi and Rohit Suchanti took to their social media and shared their happiness.

The milestone is that the show has completed one year and #RishMi and #RohIsh took to their social media and shared their happiness.

Aishwarya Khare aka Lakshmi took to her social media and posted a picture wherein she reposted her good moments with her onscreen sister Shalu aka Munira Kudratii.

Munira captioned the picture, “1 year to sisterhood with heart and evil eye emoji.” To which, Aishwarya reverted, to “Always”.

Whereas Rohit aka Rishi reposted a video of director Muzamill Desai and captioned it, “Love you Sir with heart emoji.”

Have a look!

The show is appreciated by all and is one of the shows on Zee TV that made it possible on the TRP chart.

Congrats to the team of Bhagya Lakshmi!

