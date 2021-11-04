CELEBRATIONS! Check out how your favourite stars from Zee Kutumb shall celebrate Diwali this year

MUMBAI: Diwali is almost here. The festival of lights is all about cleaning and decorating our house and having a good time with the family. Like us, even our favourite celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to have a good time on Diwali.

Check out what your favourite celebs from Zee Kutumb have to share:

Uday Tikekar who plays the role of Virendra Oberoi in Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi said “Diwali for me has always been spending time with my family and friends and having an excuse to consume as many sweets as I can. Chakli and motichoor laddoos are my favourites and my friends make sure they get me those only every time. To be honest, I don’t like the concept of crackers, because we have been well aware and conscious about the noise and air pollution that happens post the event. My family and I try to keep it limited to the rangolis and diyas and have a great time with our loved ones. I wish a super Diwali to all my fans and their families, enjoy responsibly and stay safe.”

Shagun Pandey who plays the role of Meet said "I have never really hesitated on working on auspicious events and luckily this year I'll get to spend Diwali at work, shooting for Meet. I don't know if I'll have enough time to travel back to my hometown due to prior work commitments, but I'll definitely enjoy myself with my friends in Mumbai. For me, Diwali has always been memorable because we would spend most of our time with our family and friends and enjoy the sight of a well-lit city. It's an occasion of positivity where all our hopelessness leaves our sight and welcomes light and harmony with arms wide open."

Anjali Tatrari who plays the role of Krisha in Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na said "This Diwali i truly hope to take some time off from shooting for Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na and go out shopping for Diwali. I really love seeing the market around this time and how everyone is eager and excited to decorate their homes. What excites me most is the numerous Indian sweet dishes i get to gorge on during this time. I plan on doing the same this year. i also feel Diwali is just a very pleasant and cheerful festival with a lot of happy faces around us. On this festival, I wish all my fans a very happy Diwali and hope they have a safe one!"

