Celebrations! Fans rejoice as Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra complete 10 months together; Here's what they had to say

Recently, we came across some of the tweets wherein fans of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are celebrating the 10-Month anniversary of their amazing relationship. 

Tejran

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash grabbed the audience's eyeballs during their stint in the Bigg Boss 15 house. 

They are still in the limelight, courtesy of their adorable relationship and their game play in Bigg Boss. Ever since Bigg Boss, their fans have shipped them together as 'TejRan' and both Tejasswi and Karan don't shy away from giving their fans some solid couple-goals! 

They fell in love inside the Bigg Boss house. Karan and Tejasswi, currently the most loved couple of the television industry, are often seen sharing adorable photos and videos on their social media handles. 

The couple has left no stone unturned to show their love in front of the public. Many-a-times Tejasswi has been called bhabhi (sister-in-law) and Karan too is addressed as Jiju (brother-in-law). People are eagerly waiting to see them getting married. 


Talking about their journey in Bigg Boss 15, Tejasswi turned out to be the winner of the show but her equation with Shamita Shetty was topic of the tinsel town, whereas Karan's equation with Pratik Sehajpal who might enter Naagin 6 and is recently seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, had grabbed everyone's attention. 

During the show, the duo addressed each other with special names as Sunny for Karan and Laddoo for Tejasswi. 

The fans used 'PRECIOUS 10 MONTHS OF TEJRAN' as a tag for them. 

Have a look! 

 

On the work front, Tejasswi is winning everyone’s hearts with her spectacular performance in Naagin 6, whereas Karan is spotted on various events and lastly he was seen hosting Colors’ reality show – Dance Deewane Junior and simultaneously, they both have won the hearts of audiences by their performance in a music video! 


Tejaswwi and Karan, we congratulate you guys for your precious 10 months. 

For more news and gossips, stay tuned to tellychakkar.com
    
 

