CELEBRATIONS! Looks like the stars from Kumkum Bhagya are already in a Diwali Mood

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another update from Kumkum Bhagya. Fans are in awe of the chemistry between the lead couple Prachi and Ranbir played by Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul respectively. Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea plays a grey character.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya - OMG! Pallavi Makes Prachi Marry Ranbir

Mugdha Chapekar aka Prachi recently shared a story where Tina Ann Philip aka Rhea is seen enjoying a gala time bursting crackers. She is dressed up in a gorgeous, traditional, pink outfit and it gives away total Diwali feels!

Check it out!

Well, don’t we all want to just jump into a festive mood already?

Meanwhile on Kumkum Bhagya, the track is focusing on Sidharth and Prachi’s wedding while Prachi and Ranbir are in distress. If reports are to be believed, Prachi won’t be marrying Sid but Ranbir instead and Pallavi could make it happen.

Also read: Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Aryan comes up with a plan to stop Prachi and Sid’s wedding, Ranbir lands in a fix

To know more about your favourite stars and what goes on Behind the scenes in your favorite shows, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar.com