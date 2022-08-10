CELEBRATIONS! Naagin fame Adaa Khan completes 14 years in the industry, check out

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story. We always like to be at the forefront of bringing in stories and news from our favorite telly town to our viewers, promising a wholesome dose of entertainment.

Our TV industry is constantly evolving and reaches out to millions at a time. Our audience never fails to identify talent and let them reign their hearts in terms of entertainment. Adaa Khan is one such actress who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the years. She is talented, charming and carries herself with utmost grace.

Adaa began her career as a model and went on to shoot for TV commercials. Later, she debuted on TV as Vigya in Sony TV’s Palampur Express, post which she starred in Behenein and then began her successful career on television.

Adaa is mainly known for her roles in Naagin, Behenein, Amrit Manthan among other shows. She is a talented actress and very beautiful woman; someone who knows how to carry oneself with grace.

She also went on to explore her adventurous side by participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Now that the actress has been part of the industry for a long time now, she has a huge fan base for herself and has worked dedicatedly over the years.

Yesterday, she penned down a note through a post and revealed that she completed 14 glorious years in the industry.

Check out:

her caption seemed to sum up her entire journey in the telly town. She writes, “What a journey 14 YEARS …….

Love

Passion

Learning n Unlearning

Golden days

Uncertain days

Abundance

Irreplaceable JOY

Dreams

Laughters n Tears

Blessings

Gratitude

Highs n Lows

Magic

Engraved Memories

Thankyou all for being a strong part of this Journey of 14 years. All duas n Love alhumdulilah “

We congratulate Adaa on her glorious years and are sure that she will keep on impressing the masses with more incredible roles and performances over more years to follow.

