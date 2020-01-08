Celebrations on the sets of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah as it crosses another milestone

MUMBAI: Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s iconic daily comedy show – Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah (TMKOC) completed an incredible 2900 happysodes last evening. And as is customary in Gokuldham Society, the entire cast and crew along with the creator of the show, gathered on the sets to celebrate the occasion with the ritual cake-cutting ceremony. The celebrations were also an acknowledgement of the show’s splendid performance through all of 2019 during which it continued to reign in the top TRP slots across Hindi GECs.

On the occasion, the creator – Shri Asit Kumarr Modi assured viewers of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah some surprises in the year 2020 and also informed that Popat Lal getting married this year would be made a priority.

Watch Neela Film Productions Private Limited’s show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah from Monday to Friday at 8:30pm only on SAB TV.