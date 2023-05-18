CELEBRATIONS! Yeh Hai Chahatein Completes 1000 episodes, Sargun Kaur Luthra surprised Fans with This Gesture

The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 18:40
YHC

MUMBAI:  Tellychakkar is back with another story from the telly world. We always like to be at the forefront of delivering exciting stories and news straight to our viewers and promise to keep them entertained.

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Really! Mahima dreams of marrying rich Pradyuman and living a lavish life

Yeh Hai Chahatein is being immensely loved by the audience and is always amongst the top shows. The show’s gripping storyline and amazing performances have been loved by the viewers. The show’s story is getting more and more intriguing by the day with the leading stars Sargun Kaur Luthra and Abrar Qazi winning the hearts of fans. 

The show has had a steady run and the audience love the chemistry of their dearest RuSha and now Nayan and Samrat as the show recently took a generational leap and Abrar and Sargun now play the lead characters as Nayantara and Samrat.

The show took another major leap and now Pravisht Mishra and Shagun Sharma enter the show as Arjun and Kashvi.

Sargun Kaur Luthra surprised her fans with changing her Instagram Dp into a collage of 1000 episodes of the show and the netizens and her fans can’t keep calm. The show has been a fan favorite and now with the new cast coming in, there are a lot of mixed reactions coming in from the fandoms.

Check out the fans celebrating their happiness over the show’s success and Sargun’s  gesture!

Also read: Yeh Hai Chahatein: Really! Mahima dreams of marrying rich Pradyuman and living a lavish life

For more such stories, keep checking Tellychakkar

Yeh Hai Chahatein StarPlus Sargun Kaur Luthra Abrar Qazi TV news 1000 episodes YHC TellyChakkar Pravisht Mishra Arjun Shireen Mirza Shagun Sharma
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Thu, 05/18/2023 - 18:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. We have seen how a lot...
Kundali Bhagya: Brave! Audience to witness a major showdown between the goons and Rajveer, Palki to be saved
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. The show is known for it’s previous leads Shakti...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Wow! Sahiba to make her own identity in the Brar Family
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist. The show sheds light on the...
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum: Wonderful! Shivendra gives a sweet surprise to Surilii, asks for something special
MUMBAI:Delving into the lives of two strong-willed women from two diametrically opposing societal settings, each...
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
MUMBAI: The Cannes 2023 that kickstarted on 16th May, saw a plethora of celebs stun onlookers with their red carpet...
'Mission Impossible 7' trailer: Tom Cruise is back with adrenaline pumping action
MUMBAI :The trailer of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One' was unveiled recently, and Tom Cruise is back to...
Recent Stories
Aishwarya Rai bachchan
Cannes 2023: Stunning! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan dazzles in an emerald green outfit for her first look at the film festival
Latest Video
Related Stories
Saloni
EXCLUSIVE! Saloni Sandhu to enter Star Plus' popular show Faltu
Madhu DasSharma
Madhu DasSharma: To Portray The Character Of Chaaya Was Not So Easy
Rabb Se Hai Dua
Rabb Se Hai Dua: Dua takes a stand for herself
Aadesh
Aadesh Chaudhary’s Kashmir vacation was “amazing”, shares about enjoying snow in Sanmarg and staying at the army camp
ASHITA DHAWANA
Exclusive! Ashita Dhawan spills beans on the reason why Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii is going off air; compares Fahmaan Khan to this superstar of Bollywood
Karan
MUST READ! Netizens Trend ‘Evil Eyes off TejRan’ & ‘All Eyes On Us’ over This story of Karan Kundrra