Celebrities look forward to Ram Mandir Inauguration

MUMBAI: January 22 is a significant day for India as the Ram Mandir Inauguration will be held at Ayodhya. A lot of dignitaries and celebrities will be attending the same.

Nikhil Nanda

I am fortunate to be one of the witnesses to the 500-year history of our era. The struggle to reclaim the Ram Temple has granted me the privilege to personally visit there and witness this program. The celebration of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple has created a wonderful atmosphere across the entire country. People feel that the stain on our history, which once degraded Hindus in a way, has now been erased, and we have regained our place in society. Regardless of caste, greed, and religion, people acknowledge that a historical injustice was done and is now being rectified. Therefore, there is widespread support for this cause, with people from all walks of life, including celebrities, endorsing and attending the program.

Rohit Choudhary

The excitement for January 2nd isn't just mine; it's shared by the entire traditional and Hindu community. A big event is happening—the construction of Lord Ram's temple. After the court gave the green light, people worldwide are thrilled. I'm excited too. Many Bollywood and celebrity folks are attending the event. So, whether you got an invitation or not, I encourage everyone to visit Ram Janmabhoomi and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya later on. I'm definitely going, and as the year starts with celebrations for Lord Ram, I'm really looking forward to it.

Gurpreet Singh

Unfortunately, due to my commitments to the show, ‘Chand Jalne Laga’, I won't be able to attend the Ram Mandir Inauguration on January 22. However, my heart is with the auspicious occasion, and I send my best wishes for its success. May the spirit of Shree Ram continue to inspire and bring prosperity to our nation. Jai Shree Ram!

Sheeba Akashdeep

I was lucky enough to visit the temple, not when it was completed, but during Navratri and Dussehra to participate in the Ramleela and perform Nyotiya. Experiencing the magic of the place during those festivities was special. Now, with the grand opening making headlines worldwide, it promises to be an incredibly exciting event. If I wasn't shooting that day, I would have loved to be there. However, this year, I am definitely planning to make a trip back and witness the outstanding temple in all its glory. I hope everything goes smoothly, and I am eagerly anticipating this episode."

Sara Khan

I just want to congratulate India for the inauguration of Ram Mandir with full of peace! All because of our great prime minister Modi ji. India is known for ancient Devi devtas hub! Although I believe that God is within us, for others it is important to go to a sacred place where they will hear more clearly!

Guru Gorakshanathji

Everyone contributes in their own way. Just like when something important is happening, there's a grand ceremony, similarly, the Ram Mandir is like a significant event for Lord Rama. The magnitude of joy is immense when notable individuals depart or are going, and there's a sense of fulfilment in that as well.

Dr. Acharya Vinod Kumar Ojha

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir on January 22nd is indeed a significant event and holds cultural and religious importance for many people in India. The presence of dignitaries and celebrities emphasizes the magnitude of the occasion, highlighting its broader societal impact. Regarding the vastu of the temple, Vastu Shastra is an ancient architectural practice in Hindu culture that aims to harmonize structures with natural forces. The construction of the Ram Mandir likely adheres to these principles to create a spiritually conducive environment. In the spirit of such events, it's essential to foster mutual respect for diverse perspectives and celebrate cultural diversity. Events like these often provide an opportunity for communities to come together, fostering unity and understanding.

Yogesh Rahar

In the heart of Ayodhya, on this momentous day of January 22, the inauguration of the Ram Mandir is more than the construction of bricks and mortar; it is the realization of a cultural vision that has withstood the test of time. As we witness the culmination of this sacred endeavor, let it be a reminder that our strength as a nation lies not only in the diversity of our people but in the ability to find common ground. May the Ram Mandir stand not just as a physical edifice but as a symbol of unity, harmony, and the enduring spirit of India. Let us celebrate this day altogether.