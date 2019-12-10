Celebrities shower good wishes on Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath

MUMBAI: Comedian Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath have been blessed with a baby girl. Since Kapil announced this on social media, several celebrities took to social media to congratulate him.

From Rakul Preet Singh and Nushrat Barucha to Hina Khan and Guru Randhawa, Bhuvan Bham, everyone has extended their best wishes to the couple. Not just them, his The Kapil Sharma Show costars and former costars also wished him. Sunil Grover also extended his wishes to Kapil congratulating him. Ali Asgar too congratulated him.

Kapil and Ginni tied the knot on December 12th last year in Punjab. The couple then held several receptions for friends and family alike post that.

Well, we cannot wait to see pictures of the little one. Wish the adorable couple in the comments below.

Credits: Pinkvilla